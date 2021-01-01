Designed to keep pace with your busy day our streamlined Pacer was made for life on the move. With a contoured shape perfect for comfortable all-day wear this sporty backpack is crafted of our Signature canvas and smooth leather finished with our Coach retro patch. The organized interior has a secure tech sleeve with room for a 12 laptop and multifunction pockets to hold a phone notebooks water bottle and other everyday essentials. Men's Pacer Backpack In Signature Canvas With Coach Patch - Neutral