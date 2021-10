Great for layering or alone, the Quiksilver Waterman Pacific Camo Hoodie has an attached hoodie for protection and long sleeves to keep the warmth in. Attached hoodie with drawstring. Long sleeves. Ribbed cuffs and waistline. Kangaroo pocket. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 46 in Sleeve Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.