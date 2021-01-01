Electric & Rose Pacifica Jogger in Olive,Pink. - size S (also in XS) Electric & Rose Pacifica Jogger in Olive,Pink. - size S (also in XS) 70% pima cotton 25% modal 5% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash cold. Elasticized drawstring waistband. Side slant pockets and fleece lining. Item not sold as a set. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. 17.5 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. EOSR-WP82. LFBT08-LOV. Named after two iconic streets in the heart of their Venice Beach neighborhood, Electric & Rose is the embodiment of husband & wife team Eric Balfour and Erin Chiamulon's California lifestyle. Their easy breezy athletic clothes and loungewear are all designed and handmade in Los Angeles. The brands elevated tie dye, cozy fabrics, and breathable activewear are perfect for beach yoga, sunset surfs, backyard BBQs, hikes in the canyon, and bonfires under the stars.