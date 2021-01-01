Bernardo Fashions Packable Jacket with Zip Sleeves

Keep your body heat in with the Bernardo Packable Jacket with Zip Sleeves, a quilted coat with an oversized hood and asymmetric zip details at sleeves. The packable design easily folds into the provided drawstring bag for convenient storing, making it the perfect travel companion. Internal shoulder straps allow you to slip your arms out of the sleeves for over-the-shoulder styling and to carry your coat hands-free. Center front zipper closure with zipper detail on sleeves and oversized hood. Long sleeve construction with front zip-closure hand pockets. Water resistant design. EcoPlume Cruelty-Free Insulation: â¢ Polydown fill is an alternative to natural down, designed to mimic its warmth and performance. â¢ Soft and lightweight while providing superior warmth. â¢ Hypoallergenic, odorless and water resistant for reliable wear after wear. â¢ Made from recycled bottles, 1 kg of EcoPlume filling is made of 40 bottles in size 500 ml. Insulation is recyclable after it's used. â¢ Bluesign approved and GRS (Global Recycled Standard) insulation. 100% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester. Fill: 100% EcoPlume recycled insulation. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.