What it is: A limited-edition set featuring the bold scent of Phantom in an eau de toilette and deodorant spray. Fragrance story: Notes of addictive creamy lavender, energizing lemon and woody vanilla leave you feeling energized, powerfully confident and sexy. Radically different and totally disruptive, this bottle is designed to be tapped on top with your phone to connect you to the Phantom universe. Set includes:- Eau de Toilette (3.4 oz.)