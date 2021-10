The Paddington boot from Cliffs by White Mountain Shoes, is a trendy twist on the classic hiker boot. The chunky lug bottom is paired with the plush faux-fur trim on the collar and tongue. The perfect style for staying cozy and warm during cold winter days and nights. The Paddington will help you brave the cold. 1" heel 4.5" shaft height Lace-up closure Faux fur lining Round toe Lug sole Synthetic upper/faux fur (100% acrylic) lining/synthetic sole Imported