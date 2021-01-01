Paddle On Kayaking Loving Girls Boys Men Women and Kayakers Tote Bag

This awesome item is great for girls, boys, men and women who love canoeing and kayaking. It's ideal for your next vacation and is a great Birthday and Christmas gift idea for wife, husband, mom, dad, son, daughter or buddies who love to canoe or kayak. This funny and cool item shows a kayaker. Perfect for glamping trips near a lake or a river with your besties, BFFs and friends. Give it to adults and teen youth who like rowing, paddling, boating, camping, water sports, white water rafting and campfires. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.