Never worry about your card and keys wearing the Quiksilver Waterman Paddler Boardshorts 19. Pull-on swim shorts with a hook-and-loop closure with an adjustable drawstring. Zip hand pockets at sides. Key loop in waistband. Straight hem. Hook-and-loop flap closure cargo pocket at right hem. 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 19 in Inseam: 8 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.