Pagan Calendar Wiccan Pentagram Symbol Paganism Occultism Tote Bag

This Graphic shows a pagan calendar wiccan pentagram. Ideal for thelemite and people who loves witchcraft. Show that you believe in the witchcraft, wicca and hermetic thelema with occult geometry. Awesome for occult lover who loves occultism and peganism. This astrological sign Design influences an occasion for spirituality & magick. Nice for occult lover who loves occult sacred goemetry. With the esoteric symbol you symbolize that you love witchcraft and wicca.Get you wiccan symbol of protection chaos. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.