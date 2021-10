Hecate Wheel symbol of rebirth and renewal. This symbol represents the three aspects of the goddess, maiden, mother, and crone. Hecate, Hekate, Hecate the goddess of the Moon and Magic. Hekate is in Greek mythology the goddess of magic and transitions, the guardian of the gates between the worlds. Gift for Gothic, witches, spirituality, meditation, Beltane, druids, pagan, Samhain, moon celebrations, the winter solstice. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem