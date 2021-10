Demna Gvasalia used an abundance of black fabrics in the house's Fall '20 collection to highlight his experimentation with cut and form. This dress has been made in Italy from velvet with a tactile cable knit-effect finish and has dramatic, angular shoulders that are padded to hold their exaggerated shape. Wear it whenever you want to feel your most confident. Wear it with: [Balenciaga Shoulder bag id1249740], [Balenciaga Ankle boots id1306395].