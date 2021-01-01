Spela Paint & Play Matte Liquid Lipstick By Spela in Pink

This unique formula allows you to apply it lightly as a subtle stain, or build it up for deep, full-coverage color. Enriched with antioxidants as well as vitamins C and E, it leaves your lips feeling smooth and nourished while offering a modern matte finish. Asana: beige-grey neutral Flirt: pale rose Playa: warm tan neutral Spin: bold, cool-toned pink Spa Day: dusty mauve Jet Set: classic blue-toned red About Spela Based in Portland, Oregon, Spela launched its first collection of ever-wearable matte lipsticks in 2016. Formulated to comply with the high standards of European cosmetics, each vegan, cruelty-free shade is a blendable, pout-perfecting wonder crafted to make you feel as good as you'll look.