Rochester Shoe Tree Pair of Cedar Shoe Trees EXCLUSIVELY AT NEIMAN MARCUS Maintain the shape of your shoes after wear and prolong their life with these cedar shoe trees. From Rochester Shoe Trees. Absorbs moisture after wear. Made of cedar with a gold metal Neiman Marcus signature logo. Made in USA. Price is per pair of shoe trees. Choose your size: Small, for shoe sizes 6 1/2 to 8 1/2 Medium, for 8 to 10 Large, for 9 1/2 to 11 1/2 X-Large, for 11 to 13 XX-Large for 12 1/2 to 14 1/2