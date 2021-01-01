Amiri Paisley Pajama Shirt

An eye-catching paisley shirt featuring a classic sleepwear silhouette framed by piped trim. Notch collar Short sleeves Button front Chest patch pockets Piped trim Viscose Dry clean SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Designer and California native Mike Amiri got his start making handcrafted pieces for rockstars to wear on stage. He brings the same L.A. rocker aesthetic to his eponymous label, which is known for its deconstructed jeans, leather jackets and broken-in flannels. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Advanced Designer Collec > Amiri > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Amiri. Color: Red. Size: Medium.