Paisley Stripe All-In-One

Meet the RFID All in one in Paisley Stripes, which serves as a wallet, a wristlet or a crossbody! This amazing little bag has a front magnetic snap pocket which is a perfect fit for cell phones up to 6.25" long. It also provides RFID protection for credit and debit cards; One zippered compartment houses two slip pockets, two pleated pockets, and a zippered coin pocket; A second zippered compartment includes a large bill pocket, eight credit card slots, 4 slip pockets and an ID window. Pattern placement will vary. Find other bags and accessories in the Paisley Stripes pattern on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page! - Dimensions are 6 ½" wide x 4" high x 2" deep with 6" removable vegan leather wrist strap, and a 52" removable, adjustable vegan leather shoulder/crossbody strap