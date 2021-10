Released in 2017, Paithani is a hearty fragrance from Penhaligon's that complements the strength and appeal of a fiery, natural woman. Top notes of nutmeg, spicy black pepper, and exotic cardamom evoke the comfort of home and hearth, while a feminine, sensual middle of rose, milk accord, and mate absolute adds an enchanting pull to the scent. A full, velvety base of Indian cedar wood, amber, labdanum, and leather anchors the fragrance to the wearer and entices those around her.