Paleo Diet For Beginners : Top 30 Paleo Comfort Food Recipes Revealed! (The Blokehead Success Series) Scott Green Author

Paleo Party "Cheese" Ball Ingredients • 1 medium butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1 inch pieces • 1 tbs. olive oil • 1 clove garlic, mashed • 2 tbs. tahini • 1 tbs. lemon juice • 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika • salt and fresh ground pepper to taste • 1/4 cup pecans, chopped • 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped Instructions 1. Preheat oven to 400F and line a sheet pan with aluminum foil 2. Toss squash with olive oil and roast for 20 minutes, turning over half way through 3. While squash is cooking, toast your nuts in a small non-stick frying pan, reserve for later 4. Place squash, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and paprika in food processor and blend well 5. Add salt and pepper to taste as you blend and check your flavor along the way 6. Line a non-stick bowl with plastic wrap and pour your dip in to make a round mold 7. Chill in refrigerator overnight 8. Remove from refrigerator right before serving and garnish the round top with the toasted nuts 9. Serve with herb crackers, celery, carrot sticks or zucchini slices