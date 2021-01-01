Paleo Diet For Beginners: Top 30 Paleo Cookie Recipes Revealed! The Blokehead Author

Cookie Dough Bites Ingredients • 3 tablespoons coconut oil • 1½ tablespoons coconut milk • ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract • ½ tablespoon + ½ teaspoon raw honey • ¾ cup almond flour • 3 tablespoons chocolate chips, plus more for drizzling Instructions 1. Whisk together the coconut oil, coconut milk, vanilla and honey 2. Using a rubber spatula, gently mix in the almond flour until ingredients are combined. Be careful not to over mix or the batter will become oily. 3. Fold in the chocolate chips and refrigerate the dough for about 30 minutes 4. Roll chilled dough into balls and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper 5. Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler over simmering water 6. Drizzle chocolate over each cookie dough bite Grab the book to learn more!