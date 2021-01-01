Palm Trees Summer Party Vibes Retro Tropical Sunglasses Tote Bag

If your favorite holiday is a tropical summer vacation then this tropical sunglasses design is for you! Grab this design when your vacay mode is on or if you feel summer vibes on an exotic beach with sunsets and coconut palm trees! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.