Palm Valley Wrap Full Bikini Top

Don't just look good on the beach. Feel gorgeous in bra-sized swimwear designed to shape, support, and most importantly, flatter your curves. Escape to Fantasie this season! , Style Number: FS6760 Chic palm leaf print bra-sized full cup swim top, Twist detail on center gore adds a chic touch, Supportive, seamed 3-part mesh-lined underwire cups, Added shape and support with hidden inner slings, Customize the fit with fully adjustable stretch straps, Non-adjustable, single snap back closure, XTRA LIFE LYCRA combats chlorine for long-lasting fit, Stretch microfiber and mesh AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,ALLPlusSize,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Lycra,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Underwire,Full Cup,3-Part 4-Part,Inner sling,Seamed,Unlined,Fully Adjustable Straps,Chlorine Resistant,Superior Drying,Swimwear