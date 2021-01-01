Palmer's Olive Oil Formula with Vitamin E Smoothing Shampoo - 13.5 fl oz

Palmer's Olive Oil Formula Smoothing Shampoo smoothes out frizzy hair, replenishes moisture and nutrients and removes product buildup. Extra Virgin Olive Oil is one of the most powerful natural ingredients used since ancient times to give hair strength and brilliant shine. Contains a balanced blend of Extra Virgin Olive Oil to protect hair from damaging free radicals, Keratin Amino Acids to strengthen hair, Vitamin E to aid in repairing damaged hair, and Jamaican Black Castor Oil to help relief dry, itchy scalp. Palmer's Olive Oil Formula Smoothing Shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, and dyes. To use, apply to wet hair. Work into creamy lather and then rinse thoroughly. For best results, follow with Palmer's Olive Oil Formula Conditioner.