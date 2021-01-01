Fit for a vacation, the Rip Curl Palmetto 3 Boardshorts are perfect for the beach or the resort. Boardshorts feature an elastic waistband with an embedded drawstring, hand pockets at sides, and a trimmed hem for durable construction. Slip pocket at rear with embroidered wordmark and drain hole. Pull-on styling. Straight hem. 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 36 in Outseam: 10 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 8 in Back Rise: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.