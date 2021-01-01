Stay laidback for the weekend with the SUNDRY Palms Cozy Sweater. This tri-blend sweatshirt is crafted with a crew neckline, long sleeves and relaxed fit for perfect comfort. Loose-fit, cozy long-sleeved sweater. Easy pull-on styling. Allover palm-inspired print to add a pop of color to your day. Straight hemline. 62% polyester, 33% rayon, 5% spandex. Machine wash cold, line dry. Made in the U.S.A. Measurements: Length: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.