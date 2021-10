Polished spikes punctuate the chain-links of this signature clutch, lending maximum shine and downtown edge to the clean calfskin style with red accents. A removable chain strap with a leather shoulder rest adds a hands-free carrying option. Magnetic-snap flap closure Removable chain-and-leather crossbody strap Interior zip and wall pockets; six card slots Red-leather lining Leather Made in Italy Designer Handbags