About Ariana Boussard-Reifel Ariana Boussard-Reifel's eponymous line of sculptural jewelry is a celebration of wanderlust. Bridging the gap between old and new, her collections blend ancient symbolism and metalsmithing techniques with a modern edge. Boussard-Reifel invites the wearer to explore the longstanding beauty and rich history of ethnographic jewelry with every thoughtfully designed, handmade piece.