Pancreatic Cancer Pancreas Warrior Chemotherapy Patient T-Shirt

This Pancreatic Cancer shows a ribbon and a quote that says Not Going Down Without A Fight Pancreatic Cancer Warrior. This is perfect for pancreatic cancer patients and supporters celebrating World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Make a great gift for pancreatic cancer patients and warriors fighting this disease that begins in the tissues of the pancreas and rapidly spreads to nearby organs. Spreading awareness for symptoms and treatment about pancreatic cancer. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem