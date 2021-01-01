Panda Nope T-Shirt Cute Panda Bear No Faulenzer Chiller T-Shirt

The funny panda bear design "Panda Nope T-Shirt Cute Panda Bear No Faulenzer Chiller motif" is perfect for panda bear lovers like you. All friends of the Chinese panda bear and bamboo eating bear will love this panda shirt. The funny panda bear shirt is perfect for animal lovers, panda lovers, giant panda fans and anyone who loves little cute pandas. Great panda bear gift for Christmas or birthday gift for women, men and children, boys and girls. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem