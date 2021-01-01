Vince Paneled Leather Skirt in Sand, Small: A cool leather riff on your favorite midi skirt. It’s got a gathered drawstring waist that adjusts seamlessly to wherever you want to wear it with—high, low, in the middle—and it’s cut from two panels that are stitched together so it’s vintage-looking, too. Slip it on with knits and heels at the office or dial it down with a black bodysuit and matching sandals. Main: 100% lambskin; Lining: Cotton/polyester Leather care professional Model is 5’9.5" with 33" bust, 25" waist, 33.5" hips and wearing a size XS.