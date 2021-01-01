For lovers of all things Great design for Grandmother Panic Disorder support, Panic Disorder Grandmother, Panic Disorder Grandma, Panic Disorder Grandmom, fit of terror Grandmom, Grandmom fit of terror awareness, Panic Disorder family member, and Panic 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.