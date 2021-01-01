Blakeway Panoramas Pitt Panthers Double Mat Deluxe Frame, aluminum

Add the perfect piece of team spirit to your home, office, or den with the high-resolution Blakeway Panoramas® Pitt Panthers Mat Deluxe Frame. Panoramic Picture and Frame Printed on pH neutral heavy art stock with UV resistant ink Professionally framed with 3/8 inch glossy black rounded profile aluminum frame Double mat in team colors Tempered glass for durability and safety Carefully mounted to prevent waviness and warping Additional Details Dimensions: 44in W x 18in H Made in the USA Officially licensed collegiate product