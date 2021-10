Covered with a `60s-inspired floral print, this dress can be worn with the buttons in front or back. V-neck Short sleeves Button front Recycled polyester Cotton lining Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Reversible front-to-back About 37 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Branded Separates > Trina Turk > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Trina Turk. Size: Medium.