Marvel Black Panther Shuri Women’s History Comic Cover Tote Bag

Official Marvel Merchandise Marvel Black Panther Tote Bag; Marvel Tote Bag; Marvel Black Panther Shuri Tote Bag; Marvel Pillow; Marvel Shuri Pillow; Marvel Women’s History Month Pillow; Marvel Home Décor for Women; Marvel Throw Pillow; Marvel Party Favor Bag; Orange Pillow 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.