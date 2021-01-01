Papa Tochter Nicht immer Einer Meinung Herz und Seele Mother T-Shirt

Papa & Tochter Nicht immer einer Meinung Aber immer ein Herz und eine Soul is a great eye-catcher and an absolute must for every mother. For all mothers of children who want to show this proudly. A great surprise for Mother's Day or birthday Papa & Tochter Nicht immer einer Meinung aber immer ein Herz und eine Soul is perfect for any mother of girls, boys, girls, boys, boys or girls. A great idea for Mother's Day, birthday, Valentine's Day or just as a surprise Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem