Papacito Spanish Mexico Latino Father's Day Tote Bag

Papacito The Man The Myth The Legend,Father's Day,The Man,The Myth,The Legend,relation,family,sister,daughter,son,uncle aunt day,friends dad,Grandpa The Legend,grandpa,papa,Dad Coach,the myth,Papa The Legend,latino Father's Day,abuelo,abuela Papacito,Spanish Father's Day Papacito The Man,spanish latino espanol mexico,father's day,latina,dads grandpas grandfathers parents,parents birthday,papacito birthday,best dad ever,Papi Chulo,papacito father's dady,best papacito ever 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.