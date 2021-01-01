Bella Dahl Paper Bag Pocket Short in Green. - size S (also in L, XS) Bella Dahl Paper Bag Pocket Short in Green. - size S (also in L, XS) Linen blend. Elasticized drawstring waist. Side slip pockets and back patch pockets. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 14.5 in length. Made in USA. BLD-WF54. B3271-331-464. Los-Angeles based brand, Bella Dahl, designs ultrasoft essentials with a laidback, Southern California vibe. Modern silhouettes, textures, and unique wash treatments combine to achieve the perfect fit with an endlessly wearable feel. Each garment is hand-dyed and treated in Los Angeles to ensure the quality of each piece.