Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens Variety Pack, Features Bold Point (1.2mm) Pens, and Scented Pens (0.7mm) Inspired by

Add an extra dimension of fun to your writing with this variety pack of Paper Mate Flair felt tip pens! Inside you'll find 8 bold point (1.2mm) Flair pens, with durable tips that leave a vivid impact when writing, doodling, coloring, and journaling. They come paired with 12 scented Flair pens (0.7mm point), inspired by the colors and smells of Sunday Brunch! Their lightly scented inks will delight all your senses. Paper Mate Flair pens feature smear-resistant, no-bleed ink, so your page looks neat.