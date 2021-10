Closeout . Keep your core warm and dry with INDYGENAand#39;s Papluma II down vest. Offering the warmth of duck down with 700 fill power down insulation inside a water-repellent shell, you get core warmth thatand#39;s versatile enough to be worn as a mid- or outer-layer. Available Colors: RED GOJI. Sizes: S, M, L, XL.