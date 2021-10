A FootShape toe box allows room for toes to spread naturally in this breathable lace-up sneaker with a cushioned footbed for low impact during your runs. Altra's Fit4Her technology caters to the specific anatomical form of the female foot, while the powerfully plush Altra EGO midsole, the medial Guide Rail and the super-supportive StabiliPods keep the ride smooth and comfortable. Stability: helps maintain comfortable foot alignment with targeted