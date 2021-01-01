Silver-tone titanium case with a titanium bracelet. Fixed silver-tone titanium bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - sub-dials displaying: three - 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Citizen Caliber Eco-Drive B612 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 43 mm, case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Fold over with safety release clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second, solar-powered. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Paradigm Eco-Drive Chronograph Blue Dial Men's Watch CA0700-51L.