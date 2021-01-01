Marco Bicego Paradise Blue 18K Yellow Gold, Blue Topaz & Iolite Earrings

From the Paradise Blue Collection. Enchanting drop earrings with gold, blue topaz and iolite stations. Since 2000, Marco Bicego has incorporated traditions and virtues passed down by his father, handcrafting jewelry that embodies Italian craftsmanship and contemporary design. Blue topaz Iolite 14K yellow gold Post back Made in Italy SIZE Drop, about 2.25" ABOUT THE BRAND Marco Bicego first started learning the art of goldsmithing from his father, and ultimately formed his own brand in 2000 in Trissino, Italy. All crafted in 18K gold, the brand is most known for its handmade pieces in engraved and coil finishes, as well as vibrant semi-precious jewels. Marco has created his brand to be versatile, so one can mix and match collections for daily wear. Fine Jewelry - Marco Bicego C > Marco Bicego > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Marco Bicego. Color: Yellow Gold.