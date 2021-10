A light-catching rainbow of semiprecious stones dangles playfully from the 18-karat-gold chain of this stunning Y-necklace. Made in Italy, the statement piece features a frontal clasp sparkling in pave diamonds. 19" length; 1/4" width Front clasp closure Total diamond weight: 0.10ct. Clarity: VS-VVS 18k gold/tourmaline, topaz, amethyst, quartz, rhodolite or iolite/diamond Made in Italy >Diamond Guide