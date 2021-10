Womens short-sleeved t-shirt in single jersey. - Short batwing sleeved t-shirt. - Folded raw edge sleeves fixed with topstitch. - Wide crew neck in front. - Deep drop back. - Collar with binding in self fabric. - Rounded bottom with slight step back hem. - Bottom binding in self fabric with gathering effect. - Side seams. - Fabric: 100% Pre-shrunk ringspun cotton single jersey. - Weight: 110gsm. - XS/S - 6/8, M/L - 10/12, XL/XXL - 14/16. - Gender: Women