Paradiso Cover-Up Dress

Cyell of The Netherlands offers resortwear created "to feel moments of happiness and beautiful comfort". This swimsuit cover-up is long, floor length. The overall geometric print is both fun and sophisticated on a sheer flowing fabric. This cover-up opens in a v-neck to a robe cord tie waist. 3/4 Sleeves are finished with a ruffle bell sleeve. Neck and sleeve edge are finished off with contrast solid black edging. The skirt of this dress is straight in shape but is easy to move in as there are slits at both front and sideseams. Designed in The Netherlands.A coordinating one-piece suit is available on Shoptiques.