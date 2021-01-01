Parakeet Budgie Bird Wildlife Animal Watercolor Artsy Tote Bag

Perfect gift for you or anyone who loves Budgerigars, birds and art of watercolour painting. Watercolor illustration in cyan blue, yellow and turquoise. Cute birthday for bird lovers,observers, owners Bold, expressive and colorful design works for kids too! With vivid, rich and unique sketch from artist, this item may be your wearable piece of art and nature statement. Birds symbolize beauty, love and attraction as well as patience, kindness and luck 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.