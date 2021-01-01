Jimmy Choo Paris Crystal-Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag

A round crystal clasp gleams on this boxy suede purse for an undeniably Western-chic look. Flap snap closure Silvertone hardware Three inside card slots Lined Suede Made in Italy SIZE 6"W x 4"H x 1"D ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Jimmy Choo made his start with a made-to-order shoe boutique in London's East End for private clients, including royals, celebrities and socialites. Building a loyal following, the designer officially launched the brand in 1996, with Choo's niece, Sandra Choi, coming on board as creative director. Today, the label continues to deliver finely crafted, ultra-glamorous accessories, including handbags and sunglasses. Handbags - Jimmy Choo Handbags > Jimmy Choo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jimmy Choo. Color: Black.