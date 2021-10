What it is: A fragrance discovery set featuring eight travel-size scents by Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris. Set includes:- Aqua Universalis forte Eau de Toilette: a scent with notes of Calabrian bergamot, Sicilian lemon, white bouquet, light and musky woods- A La Rose Eau de Parfum: a fruity, floral eau de parfum that is an ode to femininity, with notes of Damascena rose from Bulgaria, Centifolia rose from Grasse, Calabrian bergamot,