Motto: Tossed by the waves but never sunk ! New Colors- New Design. Vive la France is the motto. A Paris city of love fun gift for a birthday, holiday or Christmas for your mother, father, husband, wife, sister, brother, uncle, aunt, son, daughter, cousin. New Colors - New Design: Designed with a baguette and good friend in front of the riverside of the river seine. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem