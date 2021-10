Dual rolled top handles- Magnetic snap closure- Exterior features contrast side ties, contrast center stripes on front and back, and Paris stamp on front- Interior features 1 zip pocket and striped lining- Approx. 11.5" H x 18" W x 5.25" D- Approx. 15" handle drop- Imported Please note that this bag is made with antique/vintage fabrics and its charm will reveal some imperfections that can be the result of its long life. Canvas exterior, textile lining