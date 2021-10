What it is: A trio of travel spray fragrances featuring the scent of Oud Silk Mood Extrait de Parfum. Fragrance story: Fascinating and full of contrasts like a piece of colorful wild silk, Oud Silk Mood unfolds in an airy and sensual fashion. Woven from oud from Laos, a rare and precious natural ingredient, rose absolute from Bulgaria and bergamot from Cambria, its aura blends freshness and enchantment in a harmonious balance. Notes: Italian