Paris Saint-Germain Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Soccer Top

STAY DRY AHEAD OF KICKOFF. This pre-match top gives you the same look as your favorite players. Sweat-wicking fabric is lightweight and breathable to help keep you cool while you're warming up for the game. Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Signature details highlight your PSG pride. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DB7626; Color: Black/Black/Black/Siren Red; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult